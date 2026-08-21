Javi Galan headshot

Javi Galan Injury: Available vs. Valencia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Galan (thigh) is in the squad for Saturday's match against Valencia.

Galan has been training with the group for the better part of the last two weeks, and he's been included in the squad for this clash. The veteran should be an option on the left side of the defensive line, and if he's healthy enough, he could earn a starting role.

Javi Galan
Celta Vigo
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