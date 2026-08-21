Javi Galan Injury: Available vs. Valencia
Galan (thigh) is in the squad for Saturday's match against Valencia.
Galan has been training with the group for the better part of the last two weeks, and he's been included in the squad for this clash. The veteran should be an option on the left side of the defensive line, and if he's healthy enough, he could earn a starting role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javi Galan See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 SeasonJuly 24, 2025
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12March 11, 2025
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19September 18, 2023
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca PreviewMarch 31, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javi Galan See More