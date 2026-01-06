Galán made just his second league start of the season and his first appearance for Osasuna after joining from Atlético in December. The left back did not disappoint, delivering a very active performance by completing a team-high five dribbles and winning a match-high 12 duels. He has logged only 223 LaLiga minutes this season, but this display could earn him more consistent opportunities at his new club. Galán has been efficient when used, averaging 2.83 successful dribbles and 1.21 chances created per 90 minutes. He will look to build on this strong debut in a favorable matchup against Girona, who currently sit 17th in the table.