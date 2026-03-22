Javi Galan headshot

Javi Galan News: Picks up yellow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 2:46am

Galan registered five crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Galan won 10 duels and also made two interceptions and two clearances. He has now accumulated nine tackles, eight clearances and six interceptions across the last four games.

Javi Galan
Osasuna
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