Javi Galan News: Plays 64 minutes

Galan generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Galan returned after a three match absence with an ankle injury. He's been the team's consist left back when healthy, starting the last nine La Liga games in a row, generating an assist with 23 crosses (seven accurate) and 21 tackles in that span.