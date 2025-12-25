Galan is a versatile left sided player capable of operating as a fullback, wingback or winger, known for his pace, intensity, duel winning ability and offensive contribution. Galan arrives from Atletico Madrid after making 56 appearances across all competitions and previously featured on loan at Real Sociedad, while also having top flight experience with Celta Vigo, Huesca and Cordoba. Galan will likely hold a decent role for Osasuna in the second part of the season and will hope to convince the board keeping him after the summer.