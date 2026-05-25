Javi Galan News: Whips in eight crosses

Galan recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Getafe.

Galan was back in a starting role Saturday after he was a bench option in the last contest, playing his typical role at left-back. He recorded a solid eight crosses from the flank, falling one short of his season-high for crosses in a game. The defender ends his campaign with a single assist to his name while also being involved in two clean sheets.