Javi Galan headshot

Javi Galan News: Whips in eight crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Galan recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Getafe.

Galan was back in a starting role Saturday after he was a bench option in the last contest, playing his typical role at left-back. He recorded a solid eight crosses from the flank, falling one short of his season-high for crosses in a game. The defender ends his campaign with a single assist to his name while also being involved in two clean sheets.

Javi Galan
Osasuna
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