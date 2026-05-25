Javi Galan News: Whips in eight crosses
Galan recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Getafe.
Galan was back in a starting role Saturday after he was a bench option in the last contest, playing his typical role at left-back. He recorded a solid eight crosses from the flank, falling one short of his season-high for crosses in a game. The defender ends his campaign with a single assist to his name while also being involved in two clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javi Galan See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season305 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12March 11, 2025
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19September 18, 2023
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca PreviewMarch 31, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javi Galan See More