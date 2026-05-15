Javi Guerra News: Credited with assist

Guerra assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Aside from setting up the team's lone goal, Guerra was an active threat going forward from midfield and took several shots throughout the game. When Guerra is this involved on offense, he delivers excellent floor from his CM role. Guerra has been outstanding as a playmaker of late with three assists, six shots, 11 chances created and 14 crosses over his last five league starts.