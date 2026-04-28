Javi Guerra News: Credited with assist in win

Guerra assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Girona.

Guerra was credited with the assist on the opening goal, as his perfect through ball allowed Largie Ramazani to find the back of the net in the 50th minute. Despite his holding role in midfield, Guerra has found ways to contribute offensively. He has two assists in his last two matches and has also created 11 chances, while adding 15 crosses, in his last eight starts.