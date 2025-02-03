Javi Guerra News: Goal, assist Sunday

Guerra scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. He was subbed off due to injury in the 80th minute.

Guerra earned not only one goal contribution Sunday but gained a second, with both being semi-rare as they are only his second and third of the season. It was his first goal of the season, taking the midfielder 21 appearances to reach that mark. His last goal contribution was some time ago, coming Nov. 23 against Betis.