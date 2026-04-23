Javi Guerra News: Key assist in draw

Javi Guerra assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Mallorca.

Javi Guerra's flicked header to the back post Tuesday assisted Valencia's lone goal in their 1-1 stalemate versus Mallorca. The midfielder entered the fray with just 30 minutes remaining and made one block in support of the defensive effort. After a streak of six successive matches in the starting XI, Javi Guerra has gone as an unused substitute and made one substitute appearance across two subsequent fixtures.