Javi Guerra News: Logs assist off bench in win

Guerra delivered an assist and made two tackles (one won) and two clearances after coming off the bench during Sunday's 2-0 win over Levante.

Guerra was brought in the 58th minute and provided much needed defensive support and in the closing stages of the game defense became offense as a ball he cleared from the box when his side was under pressure ended becoming an assist for Umar Sadiq to seal the 2-0 win. This was the third assist of the season for the holding midfielder, who's been mostly a reserve since the calendar flipped to 2026.