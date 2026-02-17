Javi Guerra headshot

Javi Guerra News: Logs assist off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Guerra delivered an assist and made two tackles (one won) and two clearances after coming off the bench during Sunday's 2-0 win over Levante.

Guerra was brought in the 58th minute and provided much needed defensive support and in the closing stages of the game defense became offense as a ball he cleared from the box when his side was under pressure ended becoming an assist for Umar Sadiq to seal the 2-0 win. This was the third assist of the season for the holding midfielder, who's been mostly a reserve since the calendar flipped to 2026.

