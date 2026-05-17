Javi Guerra News: Nets brace to sink Sociedad

Guerra scored two goals from four shots (three on goal) while crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 4-3 win over Real Sociedad.

Guerra scored in the 8th and 93rd minutes while leading Valencia with his four shots in the match. The goals were the first since March 8th for Guerra as he's combined for three goal involvements, nine shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three starts.