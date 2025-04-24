Javi Guerra News: Nets one in draw
Guerra scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.
Guerra scored his second goal in three outings, and his third goal of the season. He also tied his season high with four shots in the match and tallied two shots on target for the third time on the campaign. Additionally, he set a season high with 63 passes completed in the match.
