Javi Guerra News: Nets only goal in win

Guerra scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 victory against Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Guerra earned his first goal contribution in five outings, and his first goal in nine outings, as he buried a shot from a tough angle to give his side the edge. He tied his season high with two shots on target in the match but this was also the first time in three outings that he did not account for a chance created.