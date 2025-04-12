Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javi Guerra headshot

Javi Guerra News: Nets only goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Guerra scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 victory against Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Guerra earned his first goal contribution in five outings, and his first goal in nine outings, as he buried a shot from a tough angle to give his side the edge. He tied his season high with two shots on target in the match but this was also the first time in three outings that he did not account for a chance created.

Javi Guerra
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now