Javi Guerra News: Scores versus Barcelona

Guerra scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Barcelona.

Guerra scored in Saturday's season finale, a strike in the 66th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He's been in excellent form as of late, scoring three goals and providing three assists across his last seven appearances. Most of his production this season came during that stretch, as he finished the campaign with four goals and six assists in 36 appearances (25 starts).