Javi Guerra News: Season's first goal

Javi Guerra scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 win against Deportivo Alaves.

With Lucas Beltran (knee) sidelined Guerra has cemented his place in the lineup and made his third straight start, marking the occasion with his first goal of the season alongside a season high three tackles and one block. Over those three games he has taken four shots and attempted seven crosses while also posting six tackles and three interceptions defensively.