Javi Guerra News: Sets up one of three goals
Guerra had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing once accurately and creating three chances during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Osasuna.
Guerra set up Umar Sadiq in the 32nd minute assisting Valencia's first goal while leading the team with three chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement in a month for Guerra who has combined for six shots, four chances created and four crosses over his last three starts.
