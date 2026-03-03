Javi Guerra News: Two accurate crosses in win
Javi Guerra registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Osasuna.
Javi Guerra led the Valencia attack Sunday with two accurate crosses as they earned a narrow 1-0 home victory over Osasuna. The midfielder's five crosses (two accurate) across his 90 minutes of play each marked a season-high in a single league fixture across 25 appearances (15 starts). After a streak of six fixtures on the substitute's bench, Javi Guerra has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Valencia's last two league matches.
