Javi Guerra News: Two accurate crosses in win

Javi Guerra led the Valencia attack Sunday with two accurate crosses as they earned a narrow 1-0 home victory over Osasuna. The midfielder's five crosses (two accurate) across his 90 minutes of play each marked a season-high in a single league fixture across 25 appearances (15 starts). After a streak of six fixtures on the substitute's bench, Javi Guerra has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Valencia's last two league matches.