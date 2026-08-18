Javi Hernandez News: Earns assist

Hernandez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Hernandez would earn his first start for Espanyol on Sunday, making his debut in the season opener. He would earn a great debut performance by earning an assist, finding Roberto Fernandez in the 40th minute. The midfielder would also add three chances created, seemingly a solid young playmaker.