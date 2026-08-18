Javi Hernandez headshot

Javi Hernandez News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Hernandez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Hernandez would earn his first start for Espanyol on Sunday, making his debut in the season opener. He would earn a great debut performance by earning an assist, finding Roberto Fernandez in the 40th minute. The midfielder would also add three chances created, seemingly a solid young playmaker.

Javi Hernandez
Espanyol
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