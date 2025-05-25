Javi Hernandez News: Nets on Saturday

Hernandez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Valladolid.

Hernandez opened the scoring with a brilliant strike in the 24th minute, set up by Yan Diomande. Hernandez also added two clearances and a tackle to his performance. Across 31 appearances, he has averaged over three clearances per game and this was just his second goal of the campaign.