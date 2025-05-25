Fantasy Soccer
Javi Hernandez

Javi Hernandez News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Hernandez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Valladolid.

Hernandez opened the scoring with a brilliant strike in the 24th minute, set up by Yan Diomande. Hernandez also added two clearances and a tackle to his performance. Across 31 appearances, he has averaged over three clearances per game and this was just his second goal of the campaign.

Javi Hernandez
Leganes
More Stats & News
