Javi Hernandez News: Nets on Saturday
Hernandez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Valladolid.
Hernandez opened the scoring with a brilliant strike in the 24th minute, set up by Yan Diomande. Hernandez also added two clearances and a tackle to his performance. Across 31 appearances, he has averaged over three clearances per game and this was just his second goal of the campaign.
