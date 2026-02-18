Javi Lopez headshot

Javi Lopez Injury: Will be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 4:45am

Lopez will be an option for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad since his loan contract doesn't include a loan locked clause, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Lopez has started the last three matches for Real Oviedo while Rahim Alhassane was sidelined, and will be available for Saturday's showdown against Real Sociedad since there is no loan locked clause in his contract against his parent club. Lopez should keep his starting role against the Basques.

Javi Lopez
Oviedo
