Javi Lopez Injury: Will be available Saturday

Lopez has started the last three matches for Real Oviedo while Rahim Alhassane was sidelined, and will be available for Saturday's showdown against Real Sociedad since there is no loan locked clause in his contract against his parent club. Lopez should keep his starting role against the Basques.