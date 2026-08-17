Javi Lopez News: Loaned to Feyenoord

Lopez has been loaned to Feyenoord from Real Sociedad, according to his parent club.

Lopez is on his way out of Spain for the season as he joins the Dutch league on loan, set to spend the season with Feyenoord. This is after he was also loaned last season, serving with Oviedo. He would start in 20 of his 25 appearances last season and should have a better chance at time with Feyenoord, likely to serve at left-back.