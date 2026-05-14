Javi Lopez News: Option again

Lopez is available for selection after serving a one-match suspension Thursday against Real Madrid.

Lopez has seen regular action as the left-sided member of a back four throughout the season, so he should bounce back at the expense of Rahim Alhassane in the remaining games. While he has struggled with disciplinary issues and his decisive output has been limited to one assist this campaign, Lopez may look to rack up defensive stats if given a few more opportunities before Oviedo heads back to the second division.