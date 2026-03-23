Javi Lopez News: Records first goal contribution

Javi Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Levante.

Lopez set up Ilyas Chaira with his only cross and only chance created of the night to register his first goal contribution in the league this season. The left back also added a tackle and two interceptions, maintaining a run of at least one tackle in each of his last nine games and at least one interception in each of his last seven, while also recording his second block of the season and his first since early January.