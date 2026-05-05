Javi Lopez News: Registers most crosses
Lopez recorded four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Betis.
Lopez recorded the joint-most crosses in the game and created two chances. He also recorded three clearances, two interceptions and two tackles. He has now accumulated 13 clearances, six tackles and four interceptions in the last four games, playing his part in one clean sheet in that span.
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