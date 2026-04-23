Javi Lopez News: Seven crosses Thursday
Lopez generated seven crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Villarreal.
Lopez recorded a season-high seven crosses Thursday, recording one accurate cross and one chance created in the process. He was solid on the defensive end too, making three clearances and two interceptions on that end of the pitch. He was subbed off in the 90th minute for Rahim Alhassane.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now