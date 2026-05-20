Javi Lopez News: Six crosses in home loss
Javi Lopez recorded six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves.
Javi Lopez attempted six crosses as his side lost 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves. The left back returned to the starting lineup after serving a one-game ban. He created two chances for the second time in three appearances and attempted six crosses or more for the second time this season.
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