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Javi Lopez News: Six crosses in home loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Javi Lopez recorded six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

Javi Lopez attempted six crosses as his side lost 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves. The left back returned to the starting lineup after serving a one-game ban. He created two chances for the second time in three appearances and attempted six crosses or more for the second time this season.

Javi Lopez
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