Javi Munoz News: Creative in attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Javi Munoz generated one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Munoz showed sparks of creativity in Las Palmas' 2-2 draw with Deportivo Alaves on Friday. In 90 minutes played, the attacking midfielder completed both of his dribbles, completed six of his nine long ball passes, and made seven passes into the final third. Still, the continued lack of tangible output will be frustrating for Munoz, who has not registered a goal contribution since November 30. Hopefully the international break will do him some good and he can get back on track on March 31 against Celta Vigo.

Javi Munoz
Las Palmas
