Javi Munoz News: Provides assist in victory

Munoz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Getafe.

Munoz assisted Fabio Silva's first goal, helping Las Palmas level the score on Saturday. He played a pivotal role in the midfield, facilitating transitions from defense to attack. This marked his third assist this season in La Liga and he will look to maintain his influence in the next match against Atletico on Saturday.