Javi Munoz News: Seven crosses in loss

Munoz had two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Mallorca.

Munoz sent a season-high seven crosses and logged more than one accurate cross for a second time in 24 appearances. This was also his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 completed passes, while he recorded his first shot on target in 11 outings. Additionally, he accounted for at least one tackle won for a seventh straight match and is up to a total of 11 tackles won in that span.