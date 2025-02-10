Javi Munoz News: Six crosses, five accurate

Munoz had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (five accurate) and six chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Munoz entered Saturday's game with 18 crosses (four accurate) in 22 appearances. That meant this weekend saw not only his season high in crosses, but also him more than doubling his accurate-cross tally from four to nine. Obviously, more appearances like that one will be warranted from Munoz, but his history suggests he will not continue the recent accuracy.