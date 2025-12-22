Puado has missed every game since early October due to a knee injury but is now nearing a return to competition, as he has resumed team training and could be back in the match squad for the derby against Barcelona on Jan. 3. That would be excellent news for the Catalans, since he is an undisputed starter when fit and available and will likely reclaim that role to boost the frontline once back. That said, after nearly three months without playing, the attacking midfielder will likely be eased back into the mix.