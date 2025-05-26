Javi Puado News: Bags assist, nets penalty goal

Puado scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Las Palmas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Puado ended his season in a great way, with the attacker not only scoring a goal after netting from the penalty spot in the 65th minute but also adding an assist in the 82nd minute. This gives him his first goal contribution in five appearances. He ends his season with a statline to be happy with, earning 12 goals and four assists in 35 appearances (35 starts), nine more goal contributions than last season.