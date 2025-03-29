Javi Puado News: Converts penalty in draw

Puado scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing once accurately during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Puado stepped up and converted a penalty in the 71st minute earning a point for Espanyol while tying for the team-high in shots. The goal was the first since February 9th for the attacker as he's combined for five shots, three chances created and two crosses over his last three matches.