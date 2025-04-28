Javi Puado News: Four shots in 1-0 defeat

Javi Puado registered four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Villarreal.

Puado attempted four shots but was unable to score a crucial goal as his team fell to a 1-0 defeat. Before this game, he had scored three goals and produced two assists in four games. This was his fifth game this season, in which he has attempted four shots, and this is his first game he failed to hit the target.