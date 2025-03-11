Fantasy Soccer
Javi Puado headshot

Javi Puado News: Registers two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Puado generated two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Puado played 89 minutes in Monday's draw and a solid outing despite not seeing a goal contribution, notching one cross, two chances created and two shots. This does make it three games since his last goal contributions, remaining at nine in 15 appearances this season.

Javi Puado
Espanyol
