Javi Puado News: Registers two shots

Puado generated two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Puado played 89 minutes in Monday's draw and a solid outing despite not seeing a goal contribution, notching one cross, two chances created and two shots. This does make it three games since his last goal contributions, remaining at nine in 15 appearances this season.