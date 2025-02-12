Javi Puado News: Score only goal for team

Puado scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Real Sociedad.

Puado was the lone Espanyol player on the scoresheet Sunday, recording his second goal in four matches. With eight already on the season, he surpasses his career high in the league after starting all 21 La Liga appearances, just averaging about two shots per 90 minutes played.