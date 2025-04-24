Fantasy Soccer
Javi Puado headshot

Javi Puado News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Puado scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Valencia.

Puado scored for the third time in four outings and is up to nine shots and five shots on target over that span. This also marked the third straight game that he accounted for a chance created. Additionally, he accounted for over 10 completed passes for a sixth straight outing.

Javi Puado
Espanyol
