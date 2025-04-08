Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javi Puado headshot

Javi Puado News: Scores, assists at Rayo Vallecano

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Javi Puado scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Friday's 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Puado created Roberto Fernandez's goal in the 16th minute with his second assist in the season. Later, he scored his 10th goal in 2024-25 to help Espanyol earn three points on the road. The forward also co-led his side in shots during the match.

Javi Puado
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now