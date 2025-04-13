Javi Puado News: Sets up goal

Puado assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Puado set up the opener for Roberto Fernandez in the 28th minute. Puado has registered over 11 passes in each of his last five appearances. He has recorded five goal contributions in the last eight games, which included three spot kicks.