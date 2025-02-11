Javi Rodriguez News: Scores for Celta

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Betis.

Rodriguez scored one of the three goals for Celta on Saturday for just his second goal of the season. This adds on to his two assists as he has been getting more starts for the side with all but one start in the last 10 leagues games played, logging in 32 clearances, 29 tackles and 20 interceptions in that span.