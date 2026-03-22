Javi Rodriguez headshot

Javi Rodriguez News: Sets up opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Rodriguez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 loss versus Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Rodriguez set up Ferran Jutgla's opener in the 19th minute. Rodriguez also made four clearances, two tackles and an interception. This was his first assist of the campaign and he has now accumulated 20 clearances, four tackles and four interceptions across the last four games.

Javi Rodriguez
Celta Vigo
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