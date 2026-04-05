Javi Rodriguez News: Suspended one game

Rodriguez will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Rodriguez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Real Oviedo. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the back three for the Celeste this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Alvaro Nunez expected to take his spot in defense for that game.