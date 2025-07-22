Javi Rueda Injury: Returns in friendly

Rueda (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's friendly against CD Nacional, confirming his return from injury.

Rueda suffered a hamstring injury while on loan at Albacete and seems to have recovered from it over the past two weeks. This is good news for the club, since Rueda is expected to be a good depth option in the defense heading into 2025/26, with Celta Vigo playing European football and needing a deeper roster to perform on several tables.