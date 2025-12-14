Rueda lifted a ball for Williot Swedberg to head into the net in the 48th minute of the weekend's game. The wing-back left the pitch following a blow to his face in the second half, though it apparently wasn't a major issue, so he should be available for future fixtures although a minor doubt exists on his availability. The assist was his fourth of the season and first since Oct. 2. He has been in and out of the starting lineup and rarely played full matches, but his playmaking upside is enough to make him an appealing option when he's on the field.