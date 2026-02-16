Javi Rueda News: Assists, creates two chances

Javi Rueda assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Espanyol.

One of Rueda's many runs on the right flank led to the assist on Ferran Jutgla's goal. Rueda has two goals and four assists in 17 league outings in 2025/26, and his ability to operate on both sides of the ball makes him a valuable fantasy alternative.