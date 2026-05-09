Javi Rueda News: Clears suspension
Rueda is no longer suspended and will be an option for upcoming league contests.
Rueda was part of a rotation with Oscar Mingueza and Sergio Carreira before missing the last game due to his ban. He'll have a chance to contend for a starting spot in the final few weeks of the season, potentially featuring at right wing-back. While he's involved in both attacking and defensive tasks, he should have considerable offensive upside after racking up four goals and six assists over his previous 34 matches played.
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