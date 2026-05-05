Javi Rueda News: Key assist, early exit

Javi Rueda (suspension) assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Elche. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Javi Rueda assisted the fixture's opening goal Sunday with a pass to the center of the box as Celta Vigo eased past Elche for a 3-1 win. The versatile midfielder received a yellow card and contributed two interceptions and two clearances before being removed at halftime. Rueda will miss the next Celta Vigo fixture as he'll be suspended due to yellow card accumulation.