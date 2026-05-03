Javi Rueda News: Out one game
Rueda is suspended for one game due to yellow card accumulation.
Rueda is set to miss the club's match on Saturday when facing Atletico Madrid, as he is instead suspended. The defender has been starting on the right flank, so this is a rough loss, leaving Oscar Mingueza to likely start in his place. He will return when facing Levante on May 12, only having three games to play at that point.
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