Javi Rueda headshot

Javi Rueda News: Suspended for Freiburg first leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Rueda is ruled out of Thursday's Europa League first leg against Freiburg by UEFA due to suspension.

Rueda's absence is a limited blow for Celta Vigo given his role as a bench option rather than a regular starter, and the club should be able to manage without him for the first leg. He is expected to be available again for the return fixture next Thursday, giving him a chance to contribute once the tie resumes.

Javi Rueda
Celta Vigo
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